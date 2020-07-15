Amenities

Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene. The contemporary design, combined with one block proximity to the Port Chester Metro North Station on the New Haven line, make this building one of the most desired in Port Chester. Have the best of both worlds, and find yourself in Grand Central in under an hour – door to door. Hospitality focused amenities in this community were designed to complement your dynamic lifestyle. Instead of a traditional lobby, The Light House was designed an impressive double height event space, perfect for entertaining and hosting your personal, or even your networking events throughout the year. This space features a private lounge with bar/catering kitchen and fireplace. Overlooking the event space, you will find our state-of-the-art fitness center with Peloton bikes and cross training equipment. Need a co-work space away from your apartment? We are pleased to provide a vaulted co-work platform with doubly display smart connection with complimentary coffee station. Once the Summer hits, enjoy The Light House social backyard oasis complete with barbecue, bar, pergola, seating & lounging area, and a dipping pool. Apartment homes feature key-less smart entry system, engineered hardwood, upgraded modern tile and vanity lit mirrors in baths, quartz surfaces, stainless steel appliances, and a washer/dryer in every unit. Lighthouse Living Management is proud to host complimentary resident events throughout the year, and we look forward to seeing you there!