All apartments in Port Chester
Find more places like The Light House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Chester, NY
/
The Light House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

The Light House

120 N Pearl St · (914) 278-7793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Chester
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY 10573

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 120 North Pearl Street - 406 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 120 North Pearl Street - 504 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Light House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
bike storage
business center
community garden
conference room
courtyard
internet cafe
key fob access
smoke-free community
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene. The contemporary design, combined with one block proximity to the Port Chester Metro North Station on the New Haven line, make this building one of the most desired in Port Chester. Have the best of both worlds, and find yourself in Grand Central in under an hour – door to door. Hospitality focused amenities in this community were designed to complement your dynamic lifestyle. Instead of a traditional lobby, The Light House was designed an impressive double height event space, perfect for entertaining and hosting your personal, or even your networking events throughout the year. This space features a private lounge with bar/catering kitchen and fireplace. Overlooking the event space, you will find our state-of-the-art fitness center with Peloton bikes and cross training equipment. Need a co-work space away from your apartment? We are pleased to provide a vaulted co-work platform with doubly display smart connection with complimentary coffee station. Once the Summer hits, enjoy The Light House social backyard oasis complete with barbecue, bar, pergola, seating & lounging area, and a dipping pool. Apartment homes feature key-less smart entry system, engineered hardwood, upgraded modern tile and vanity lit mirrors in baths, quartz surfaces, stainless steel appliances, and a washer/dryer in every unit. Lighthouse Living Management is proud to host complimentary resident events throughout the year, and we look forward to seeing you there!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $1000-1 Month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: 80 lbs
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Light House have any available units?
The Light House has 2 units available starting at $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Light House have?
Some of The Light House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Light House currently offering any rent specials?
The Light House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Light House pet-friendly?
Yes, The Light House is pet friendly.
Does The Light House offer parking?
Yes, The Light House offers parking.
Does The Light House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Light House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Light House have a pool?
Yes, The Light House has a pool.
Does The Light House have accessible units?
Yes, The Light House has accessible units.
Does The Light House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Light House has units with dishwashers.
Does The Light House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Light House has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Light House?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mariner
21 Willett Ave
Port Chester, NY 10573

Similar Pages

Port Chester 1 BedroomsPort Chester 2 Bedrooms
Port Chester Accessible ApartmentsPort Chester Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Port Chester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYHuntington Station, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NY
Dobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity