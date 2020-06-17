All apartments in Port Chester
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

411 Westchester Avenue

411 Westchester Avenue · (917) 445-7846
Location

411 Westchester Avenue, Port Chester, NY 10573

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

***FREE PARKING SPOT THRU MARCH 2020***Beautiful, well maintained, Coop-like building located in a PRIME location close to shops, restaurants, downtown Port Chester, public transportation (including Metro North which is less than 45 mins to Grand Central Station). Building also has a seasonal outdoor swimming pool for the tenants to enjoy.BUILDING AMENITIES:- Elevators- Live-in Super- Indoor and Outdoor Garage for additional fee (FREE THRU MARCH 2020)- Seasonal Outdoor Swimming Pool- Laundry room on every floor- Beautiful Lobby- Close proximity to downtown Port ChesterAPARTMENT AMENITIES:- Beautiful Hardwood Floors- King-sized bedroom- SPACIOUS Jr.4 Layout- Can convert Dining area to small 2nd bedroom or home-office- Abundant closet space- Granite kitchen counter- Plenty of natural sunlight throughout the apartment**PICS ARE OF ACTUAL APARTMENT*****CONTACT ME FOR EXCLUSIVE VIEWING*** Area4896

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Westchester Avenue have any available units?
411 Westchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Chester, NY.
What amenities does 411 Westchester Avenue have?
Some of 411 Westchester Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Westchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 Westchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Westchester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 Westchester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Chester.
Does 411 Westchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 411 Westchester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 411 Westchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Westchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Westchester Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 411 Westchester Avenue has a pool.
Does 411 Westchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 Westchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Westchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Westchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Westchester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Westchester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
