411 Westchester Avenue

Amenities

***FREE PARKING SPOT THRU MARCH 2020***Beautiful, well maintained, Coop-like building located in a PRIME location close to shops, restaurants, downtown Port Chester, public transportation (including Metro North which is less than 45 mins to Grand Central Station). Building also has a seasonal outdoor swimming pool for the tenants to enjoy.BUILDING AMENITIES:- Elevators- Live-in Super- Indoor and Outdoor Garage for additional fee (FREE THRU MARCH 2020)- Seasonal Outdoor Swimming Pool- Laundry room on every floor- Beautiful Lobby- Close proximity to downtown Port ChesterAPARTMENT AMENITIES:- Beautiful Hardwood Floors- King-sized bedroom- SPACIOUS Jr.4 Layout- Can convert Dining area to small 2nd bedroom or home-office- Abundant closet space- Granite kitchen counter- Plenty of natural sunlight throughout the apartment**PICS ARE OF ACTUAL APARTMENT*****CONTACT ME FOR EXCLUSIVE VIEWING*** Area4896