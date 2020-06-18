All apartments in Pelham
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

61 Highbrook Avenue

61 Highbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

61 Highbrook Avenue, Pelham, NY 10803

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PLEASE USE LINK FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME. Classic 1923 Tudor style home with old world charm updated for modern living. Located just steps from the Pelham Train Station and Colonial Elementary School, this home truly lives as a 5-bedroom home with recently renovated kitchen and baths, plus a new roof. Original hardwood floors throughout, enter the main level to find the living/dining room area, lovely all white kitchen, a playroom/office, 1st floor bedroom and a full hall bath. There is also access from this level to the lovely covered porch. Upstairs you will find 4 additional bedrooms, including the master, plus a full hall bath. Accessed through the master is the finished attic space, a great bonus area with lots of natural light. Move right in and enjoy the easy commute, plus the village shops and restaurants all within walking distance. Home has all new windows and new boiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Highbrook Avenue have any available units?
61 Highbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pelham, NY.
What amenities does 61 Highbrook Avenue have?
Some of 61 Highbrook Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Highbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 Highbrook Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Highbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 61 Highbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelham.
Does 61 Highbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 61 Highbrook Avenue does offer parking.
Does 61 Highbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Highbrook Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Highbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 Highbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 Highbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 Highbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Highbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Highbrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Highbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Highbrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
