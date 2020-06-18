61 Highbrook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PLEASE USE LINK FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME. Classic 1923 Tudor style home with old world charm updated for modern living. Located just steps from the Pelham Train Station and Colonial Elementary School, this home truly lives as a 5-bedroom home with recently renovated kitchen and baths, plus a new roof. Original hardwood floors throughout, enter the main level to find the living/dining room area, lovely all white kitchen, a playroom/office, 1st floor bedroom and a full hall bath. There is also access from this level to the lovely covered porch. Upstairs you will find 4 additional bedrooms, including the master, plus a full hall bath. Accessed through the master is the finished attic space, a great bonus area with lots of natural light. Move right in and enjoy the easy commute, plus the village shops and restaurants all within walking distance. Home has all new windows and new boiler.