pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM
212 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pelham Manor, NY
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
5 Bedrooms
$9,900
3177 sqft
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham Manor
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Side
69 E 4th St
69 East 4th Street, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Spacious Room - Property Id: 317385 Great for everyone spacious, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement MountVernon, available for immediate occupation. Close walk to metro north and a short walk to the 2 and 5 trains. $1500.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham Manor
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
85 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,267
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,095
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Last updated June 18 at 09:29pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
269 First Street
269 First Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
One of a kind mint condition apartment! Updated cherry wood kitchen complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Side
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
261 Palmer Road
261 Palmer Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1034 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment in Bryn Mawr Area - Property Id: 315595 Beautiful property located in Bryn Mawr Area. Hardwood floors, clean kitchen and bathroom. Minutes to Ridge Hill and Cross County Malls.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Van Nest
664 Sagamore St 2
664 Sagamore Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom Pelham Parkway - Property Id: 315825 Fully renovated 3 bedroom Pelham parkway near 2 and 5 train bronx park east near shopping center call 914 837 2172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Side
5 W 4th St 46
5 West 4th Street, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 311080 Nice Newly renovated Large 1 Bedroom apartment close to all in a Elevator building Laundry around the corner heat and hot water included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
513 Richbell Rd B
513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Side
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees apply as well!.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Heights
272 E 239th St
272 East 239th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Big, All New 1br. Prime Woodlawn apartment. By Katonah shops, stores, bars & eateries. Bus and 2 and 4 trains nearby. Call or Text 917-903-1966 (RLNE3965934)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Morris Park
1026 Rhinelander street 1
1026 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartament for rent - Property Id: 83944 One bedroom apartment , with a modern fill planty of closets. Close to transportation, restorants and supermarket express bus to downtown. You have to see it to appreciated.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Side
110 W Sidney Ave
110 West Sidney Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedroom in Mount Vernon! - Property Id: 288179 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
