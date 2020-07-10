/
apartments with washer dryer
288 Apartments for rent in Pelham Manor, NY with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3177 sqft
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
379 Huguenot Street
379 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Apartment Over Store Located in the Heart of New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with White Appliances Appliances, Dishwasher, and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space.
1 Unit Available
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.
1 Unit Available
41 Whitewood Avenue
41 Whitewood Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
850 sqft
Just Finished and Masterfully Renovated, this compact home is unlike any other. Gutted to the studs and rebuilt, everything inside is new again.
1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Verified
$
84 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,750
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
$
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified
9 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,825
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,680
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,127
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
11 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,095
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
1 Unit Available
North Side
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 Unit Available
2 Agar Avenue
2 Agar Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2255 sqft
Premium Point Park is a waterfront enclave within easy access to downtown New Rochelle and the Village of Larchmont. Enjoy this 3 bedroom.2.1 bath, 2,400 sq ft Colonial with an exquisite gourmet kitchen with Wolf Professional stove/dbl oven.
1 Unit Available
17 Gramatan Court
17 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2188 sqft
Gramatan Court reinvented! This new rental opportunity is one of a kind. The entire townhouse has been redone and altered in 2017 with the goal of making it open, bright and airy.
1 Unit Available
49 Myrtle Boulevard
49 Myrtle Boulevard, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2121 sqft
Be part of the action with this sensationally located spacious Colonial rental just blocks to Memorial Park, the Larchmont train station and village. Easy walk to Central elementary school and Hommocks middle school with crossing guards.
1 Unit Available
Van Nest
736 Van Nest Avenue
736 Van Nest Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Morris Park Spacious Rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with bonus space! Upper level has a master bedroom with very own en suite, 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style direct riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
269 First Street
269 First Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
One of a kind mint condition apartment! Updated cherry wood kitchen complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate.
1 Unit Available
95 Edgewood Avenue
95 Edgewood Avenue, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,200
2812 sqft
A great opportunity to rent in a desirable Larchmont neighborhood. This unique four bedroom Farm House Colonial has an idyllic mix of old charm and architectural details with today's modern amenities.
1 Unit Available
Beachmont
17 Normandy Lane
17 Normandy Lane, New Rochelle, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
3145 sqft
Spacious and bright 5 bedroom Larchmont Woods Tudor located on a quiet cul de sac within walking distance to Larchmont Village, shops & train. Modern Eat-in Kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters & pantry.
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
1 Unit Available
110 Sagamore Road
110 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1750 sqft
Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station.
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
