3 bedroom apartments
354 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pelham Manor, NY
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
105 Jackson Avenue
105 Jackson Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1760 sqft
Fabulous Ranch Style Home With 2,470 Square Feet. Upstairs Has An Open Concept Design With A Great Open Kitchen-Family Room (FPLC) Combination. The Kitchen Has Been Nicely Up-Dated, And The Oak Floors Have been Completely Re-Finished.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham Manor
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
448 Union Ave 2
448 Union Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3bdrm 2 bath - Property Id: 293223 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293223 Property Id 293223 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830382)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
61 Highbrook Avenue
61 Highbrook Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2064 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME. Classic 1923 Tudor style home with old world charm updated for modern living.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
39 Elliot Street
39 Elliot Street, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Updated large 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet well maintained building, in the heart of Mount Vernon, close to all transportation and shops. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
32 Grandview Avenue
32 Grandview Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
This three bedrooms 2 full bathrooms unit will not last! Recently renovated and updated to offer a modern appeal. Utilities are paid by tenant and parking is available for an additional $200 monthly fee.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3924 Pratt Avenue
3924 Pratt Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1938 sqft
Spacious single-family rental. 1st level spacious living room, dining room, sitting area, large kitchen area, and full bathroom. 2nd level large master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Access to 1 car garage, and back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham Manor
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1431 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,397
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
118 Mount Joy Place
118 Mount Joy Place, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Fully Renovated 1600 sq ft Townhouse semi attached located in Prime Location. Large Open floor plan with renovated kitchen includes Cherry Cabinets, Marble Quartz Counters, all Stainless New Appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
86 Massitoa Road
86 Massitoa Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1532 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful stone front California ranch home. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this house is meticulously kept and will be ready to move-in by August.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
3 Sadore Ln
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
Spacious Apartment - Property Id: 297712 A spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, and foyer are. Freshly painted. Desired area in Yonkers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
113 S 7th Ave 1
113 North 7th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bdrm duplex - Property Id: 295325 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295325 Property Id 295325 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838103)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
222 s 5th ave 1st floor
222 South 5th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious apartment near shopping area - Property Id: 246913 Recently renovated , Looking for reliable , courteous tenant to pay on time . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
273 w Lincoln Av 3rd fl
273 W Lincoln Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
3 bdrm - Property Id: 224538 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224538 Property Id 224538 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821959)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
24 Borcher Ave
24 Borcher Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 288183 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
110 W Sidney Ave
110 West Sidney Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedroom in Mount Vernon! - Property Id: 288179 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
119 Mount Vernon Ave 2
119 Mount Vernon Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Mount Vernon! - Property Id: 248490 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31 Rogers St
31 Rogers Street, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Tuckahoe! - Property Id: 248486 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
