All apartments in Peekskill
Find more places like 1840 Crompond Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peekskill, NY
/
1840 Crompond Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

1840 Crompond Road

1840 Crompond Road · (914) 263-0943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peekskill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1840 Crompond Road, Peekskill, NY 10566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9A2 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Absolutely Beautiful, Easy Access One Bedroom Co-Op, located in quiet, sought after Stomegate. Two large walk in closets with plenty of storage as well as a storage area located in Bldg. 8. Common laundry room located in each bldg. Summertime, enjoy the in ground pool with nearby grills and picnic area. Walk to Beach Shopping Center for plenty of shopping and restaurants. Annual income must at least $40,000. with at least $10,000 in the bank and a great score of 725 or greater. NO SMOKING anywhere near the building. Please park in visitors parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Crompond Road have any available units?
1840 Crompond Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1840 Crompond Road have?
Some of 1840 Crompond Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Crompond Road currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Crompond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Crompond Road pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Crompond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peekskill.
Does 1840 Crompond Road offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Crompond Road offers parking.
Does 1840 Crompond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Crompond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Crompond Road have a pool?
Yes, 1840 Crompond Road has a pool.
Does 1840 Crompond Road have accessible units?
No, 1840 Crompond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Crompond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 Crompond Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Crompond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 Crompond Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1840 Crompond Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Peekskill 1 BedroomsPeekskill 2 Bedrooms
Peekskill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeekskill Apartments with Balconies
Peekskill Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYPort Chester, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTFair Lawn, NJHarrison, NY
Bergenfield, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYTenafly, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY
New City, NYBeacon, NYMount Ivy, NYNewburgh, NYRye, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYCos Cob, CTIrvington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Iona CollegeThe College of New Rochelle
Sarah Lawrence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity