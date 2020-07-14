1840 Crompond Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Absolutely Beautiful, Easy Access One Bedroom Co-Op, located in quiet, sought after Stomegate. Two large walk in closets with plenty of storage as well as a storage area located in Bldg. 8. Common laundry room located in each bldg. Summertime, enjoy the in ground pool with nearby grills and picnic area. Walk to Beach Shopping Center for plenty of shopping and restaurants. Annual income must at least $40,000. with at least $10,000 in the bank and a great score of 725 or greater. NO SMOKING anywhere near the building. Please park in visitors parking only.