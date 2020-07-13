/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Peekskill, NY with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,580
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,246
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 Brevoort Drive
15 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom updated condo has to offer. With loads of privacy, this unit faces a beautifully wooded area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7 Charles Lane
7 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
Studio
$1,350
541 sqft
Spacious Studio apartment in the Gardens at Palisades. Crown moldings, hardwood floors, large walk in closet, freshly painted and in beautiful condition.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.
