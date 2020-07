Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

If you are looking for privacy in the Minisink area than this is for you! Cute 1 bedroom home with room for small office set back off the road with a good size yard and small deck off the back which is perfect for your morning coffee! This is a single family home with an enclosed front porch resting next to a creek that runs through the property. Tenant pays utilities (Oil, Electric, Garbage & Propane) and the landlord will take care of snow removal and lawn care. Washer and dryer is included. Credit check a must for all applicants. NO PETS! NO SMOKERS! Renter's Insurance required prior to move in.