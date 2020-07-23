Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

35 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Nyack, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Nyack offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from ... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
39 Catherine Street
39 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1500 sqft
FOR RENT: Beautiful, Stylish, & Spacious all describe this, 2+ bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse (CORNER UNIT) located just steps away from downtown Nyack and the Mighty Hudson River. Shining hardwood floors, just refinished, throughout 1st & 2nd floors.
Results within 5 miles of Nyack
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
907 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
980 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Road
177 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
Sleepy Hollow Gardens - Property Id: 314792 Enormous 2 bed 2 bath first floor apartment. Updated kitchen and baths, with porch. Hardwood floors throughout. Pet friendly. 914.844.9282 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Nyack
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
4 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,997
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,806
1054 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
129 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1143 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
33 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1135 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1269 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1295 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Getty Square
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1070 sqft
A renter's delight ! This bright, updated apartment is turnkey with nothing left undone.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
243 Woods Brooke Circle
243 Woods Brooke Circle, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1654 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse in the popular complex, The Woods. Updated kitchen and bathroom. The bright, walkout basement is a perfect place for guests: it has the second bedroom and a full bathroom and the family room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
13 Old Albany Post Road
13 Old Albany Post Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1256 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a completely updated single family home on one level with fabulous property, lots of parking and privacy! Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Brazilian marble counters w/seating, pine cabinetry tile back

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
500 Central Park Avenue
500 Central Park Avenue, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Lovely, spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apt in quiet elevator building. This condo is updated with lovely wood floors, great closets, washer/dryer in the apt.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Clinton Street
2 Clinton Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1700 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SEE THIS GORGEOUSLY RENOVATED APARTMENT THAT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES IN WHITE PLAINS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Granada Crescent
7 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1010 sqft
Welcome to the Beautiful Granada Crescent! This is a 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom. Walk into this top floor unit offering a spacious living room. Off of the living/dining room is the sliding door leading to a large balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Nyack, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Nyack offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Nyack offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Nyack. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

