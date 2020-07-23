39 Catherine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT: Beautiful, Stylish, & Spacious all describe this, 2+ bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse (CORNER UNIT) located just steps away from downtown Nyack and the Mighty Hudson River. Shining hardwood floors, just refinished, throughout 1st & 2nd floors. Light, bright, open spaces abound in the living, dining, & kitchen areas. Modern kitchen w/bay window. Great features such as 2 zone heat/Central A/C, washer/dryer in unit, lots of closets & additional room which can be a used as a den or office. No need to shovel your car out this winter! Drive directly in and out of your PRIVATE 2 CAR GARAGE. Close to public transportation, NY Thruway entrances, shops, great restaurants, State Park hiking, biking, Kayaking on the Hudson River, and more.