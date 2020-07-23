All apartments in Nyack
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

39 Catherine Street

39 Catherine Street · (845) 558-0645
Location

39 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY 10960

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT: Beautiful, Stylish, & Spacious all describe this, 2+ bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse (CORNER UNIT) located just steps away from downtown Nyack and the Mighty Hudson River. Shining hardwood floors, just refinished, throughout 1st & 2nd floors. Light, bright, open spaces abound in the living, dining, & kitchen areas. Modern kitchen w/bay window. Great features such as 2 zone heat/Central A/C, washer/dryer in unit, lots of closets & additional room which can be a used as a den or office. No need to shovel your car out this winter! Drive directly in and out of your PRIVATE 2 CAR GARAGE. Close to public transportation, NY Thruway entrances, shops, great restaurants, State Park hiking, biking, Kayaking on the Hudson River, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Catherine Street have any available units?
39 Catherine Street has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Catherine Street have?
Some of 39 Catherine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Catherine Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Catherine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Catherine Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 Catherine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nyack.
Does 39 Catherine Street offer parking?
Yes, 39 Catherine Street offers parking.
Does 39 Catherine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Catherine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Catherine Street have a pool?
No, 39 Catherine Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 Catherine Street have accessible units?
No, 39 Catherine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Catherine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Catherine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Catherine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 Catherine Street has units with air conditioning.
