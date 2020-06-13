Apartment List
/
NY
/
northport
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Northport, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Northport
1 Unit Available
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.
Results within 1 mile of Northport

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fort Salonga
1 Unit Available
5 Blanchard Dr
5 Blanchard Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Mint++ Updated Ranch Rental With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, CAC, Granite Kitchen, Wood Floors, Finished Basement, Oversized Patio, Large Fenced Yard, Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Northport
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,632
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Halesite
1 Unit Available
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Kings Park
1 Unit Available
1 Park Woods Ln
1 Park Woods Lane, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
This is a legal two family residence, The apartment offers a new kitchen, updated bathroom, dining area, two bedrooms, living room, washer/dryer and storage space. It's in a beautiful development.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Huntington Bay
1 Unit Available
98 Crescent Beach Drive
98 Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington Bay, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
WELCOME TO THIS TRANQUIL HOME WITH WALLS OF GLASS & SPECTACULAR VISTA VIEWS OF THE SOUND,SAND CITY & LOYD HARBOR.THIS LIGHT& BRIGHT HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS OFFERS 5 BED AND 3.5 BATHS AND LARGE ROOMS/CAN BE AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elwood
1 Unit Available
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room

1 of 19

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Kings Park
1 Unit Available
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.
Results within 10 miles of Northport
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,860
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Melville
1 Unit Available
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.

1 of 20

Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Northport, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Northport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Northport 2 BedroomsNorthport 3 Bedrooms
Northport Apartments with BalconyNorthport Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Northport Apartments with ParkingNorthport Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTStratford, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYHicksville, NYWestbury, NYCos Cob, CTWest Babylon, NYWestport, CTSt. James, NY
Rye, NYBayville, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYPemberwick, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community College
Farmingdale State College