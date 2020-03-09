33 Chambers Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

This property sits in the middle of the block of a quiet neighborhood, 1 block away from Newburgh's finest restaurants, George Washington Headquarters, Graft Cider and other places of interest. The newly renovated private home has 3 bedrooms with a full bathroom on the top floor as well as a studio sized bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. In addition to the beautiful deck and yard, the property is housed on the same block as 2 art galleries and several artist workshops. We maintain the yard and all snow shoveling as well as the price for taxes, water and sanitation. Heat and electric is covered by the tenant.