All apartments in Newburgh
Find more places like 33 Chambers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newburgh, NY
/
33 Chambers Street
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:20 PM

33 Chambers Street

33 Chambers Street · (845) 800-0849
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newburgh
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

33 Chambers Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This property sits in the middle of the block of a quiet neighborhood, 1 block away from Newburgh's finest restaurants, George Washington Headquarters, Graft Cider and other places of interest. The newly renovated private home has 3 bedrooms with a full bathroom on the top floor as well as a studio sized bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. In addition to the beautiful deck and yard, the property is housed on the same block as 2 art galleries and several artist workshops. We maintain the yard and all snow shoveling as well as the price for taxes, water and sanitation. Heat and electric is covered by the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Chambers Street have any available units?
33 Chambers Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 33 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Chambers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newburgh.
Does 33 Chambers Street offer parking?
No, 33 Chambers Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Chambers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 33 Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Chambers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Chambers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Chambers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33 Chambers Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newburgh 2 BedroomsNewburgh 3 Bedrooms
Newburgh Apartments with BalconyNewburgh Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Newburgh Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NY
Bloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NY
Nyack, NYMaybrook, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity