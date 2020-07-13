/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:59 AM
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newburgh, NY
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
127 Johnston St 1
127 Johnston St, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
beautifully renovated 1 bedroom on Johnston - Property Id: 238206 This huge, beautifully and newly renovated 1 bedroom furnished apartment in a stately townhouse is located in the heart of Newburgh's Historic East End.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
127 Johnston St 3
127 Johnston Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Huge, beautifully renovated 3 bedroom on Johnston - Property Id: 238120 This huge, beautifully and newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a stately townhouse is located in the heart of Newburgh's Historic East End.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5904544)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
19 Liberty St
19 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom in Newburgh's Historic East End - Property Id: 217639 This spacious, charming 2-bedroom 1,000 sq ft apartment is in the heart of NY's 2nd largest historic district.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
496 Liberty St
496 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful Apt, water View Near Newburgh Collage - Property Id: 236856 Renovated Like Brand NEW. the pictures will tell you more than words...... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236856 Property Id 236856 (RLNE5624435)
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
18 West St
18 West Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Beautiful completely updated studio apartment!!!! - Spacious Studio apartment located in prime area in the city of Newburgh.....
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:09pm
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
87 Ann St
87 Ann Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
Spacious, bright apartment, Liberty Street - Property Id: 83146 Beautiful 2+ bedroom apartment located right in the heart of the rapidly revitalizing Liberty St / Broadway corridor in Newburgh, NY.
Results within 1 mile of Newburgh
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
New Windsor
New Windsor Gardens
3204 Route 9W, New Windsor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
900 sqft
New Windsor Garden Luxury Apartments are located in a great neighborhood. Our landscape is beautifully designed with a marvelous view of the Hudson River surrounded by gorgeous mountains. Just minutes to shopping centers and entertainment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
40 Stewart Avenue
40 Stewart Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
768 sqft
This delightful home located in Newburgh, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home greets you with an open and spacious front yard with mature trees.
Results within 5 miles of Newburgh
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
12 Ramblewood Drive
12 Ramblewood Drive, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1850 sqft
Spacious home in the town of Newburgh is for rent 3 beautiful bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Safe neighborhood, magnet schools within minutes. Pool area is available but pool is not up, if tenant wants to set up the pool they are welcomed to do so.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.
Results within 10 miles of Newburgh
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NY
Bloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NY