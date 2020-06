Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available Sept 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020. 100 Ft. Of Sugar Sand Beach Awaits You This Summer In The Historic Hamlet Of New Suffolk! This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home On An Acre Also Features An Outdoor Shower And A Double-Sided Fireplace. Entertain On The Wrap-Around Deck That Offers Spectacular Views of Robins Island And Peconic Bay. Close To Restaurants, Vineyards, Golf Courses . . .All That The North Fork Has To Offer.