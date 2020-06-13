70 Frederick Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer. The main floor consists of a large (and fully furnished, as well as the rest of the home) living room with a wood burning fire place. As you continue to walk along you will notice an elegant dining room, powder room, sunroom, deck, and most importantly--a fully renovated kitchen with marble floors, granite counter tops, and all stainless steel appliances. The second floor offers a large master bedroom with master bath (bathtub and shower), sunroom/dressing room, 3 others bedrooms with a renovated hall bathroom. The 3rd floor can easily accommodate guests or au pair with its 2 bedrooms/office, hall bathroom. Two car garage and flat backyard. This house is offered furnished. Short term 3 months or more. Available June1st.