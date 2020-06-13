All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 70 Frederick Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, NY
/
70 Frederick Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

70 Frederick Place

70 Frederick Place · (914) 217-7737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY 10552
North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer. The main floor consists of a large (and fully furnished, as well as the rest of the home) living room with a wood burning fire place. As you continue to walk along you will notice an elegant dining room, powder room, sunroom, deck, and most importantly--a fully renovated kitchen with marble floors, granite counter tops, and all stainless steel appliances. The second floor offers a large master bedroom with master bath (bathtub and shower), sunroom/dressing room, 3 others bedrooms with a renovated hall bathroom. The 3rd floor can easily accommodate guests or au pair with its 2 bedrooms/office, hall bathroom. Two car garage and flat backyard. This house is offered furnished. Short term 3 months or more. Available June1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Frederick Place have any available units?
70 Frederick Place has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Frederick Place have?
Some of 70 Frederick Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Frederick Place currently offering any rent specials?
70 Frederick Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Frederick Place pet-friendly?
No, 70 Frederick Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 70 Frederick Place offer parking?
Yes, 70 Frederick Place does offer parking.
Does 70 Frederick Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Frederick Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Frederick Place have a pool?
No, 70 Frederick Place does not have a pool.
Does 70 Frederick Place have accessible units?
No, 70 Frederick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Frederick Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Frederick Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Frederick Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Frederick Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 70 Frederick Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 1 BedroomsMount Vernon 2 Bedrooms
Mount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Vernon Dog Friendly Apartments
Mount Vernon Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Union City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYGreat Neck Estates, NY
Sands Point, NYPalisades Park, NJPearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYPort Washington North, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity