Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station. This unit has a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone counters as well as a renovated bath. The gracious living room has French doors which overlooks a park and there is a separate dining area off the kitchen. The apartment has been freshly painted and has beautifully finished hardwood floors. The apartment comes with one parking sticker for unassigned parking in the circle in front of the building and there are individual locked storage bins for residents in the basement. Building has its own laundry facility on site.