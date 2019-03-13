All apartments in Mount Kisco
Mount Kisco, NY
68 Washburn Road
Last updated March 13 2019 at 5:14 PM

68 Washburn Road

68 Washburn Road · (914) 263-0345
Location

68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3092 sqft

Amenities

Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam. Parquet wood and ceramic flooring, updated pristine kitchen, lower level family room with stone fireplace, bar area and full bath, sky lighted office, exercise room and work shop abundant storage and closet space through out house including walk in cedar closet. .Owned and occupied by custom builder. Party-sized decking runs the length of the house and overlooks the manicured grounds complete with hot tub and hammock for relaxing afternoons. All located just minutes to town, shops and station. Can be fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Washburn Road have any available units?
68 Washburn Road has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 Washburn Road have?
Some of 68 Washburn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Washburn Road currently offering any rent specials?
68 Washburn Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Washburn Road pet-friendly?
No, 68 Washburn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Kisco.
Does 68 Washburn Road offer parking?
Yes, 68 Washburn Road does offer parking.
Does 68 Washburn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Washburn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Washburn Road have a pool?
No, 68 Washburn Road does not have a pool.
Does 68 Washburn Road have accessible units?
No, 68 Washburn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Washburn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Washburn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Washburn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Washburn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
