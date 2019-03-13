68 Washburn Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking hot tub

Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam. Parquet wood and ceramic flooring, updated pristine kitchen, lower level family room with stone fireplace, bar area and full bath, sky lighted office, exercise room and work shop abundant storage and closet space through out house including walk in cedar closet. .Owned and occupied by custom builder. Party-sized decking runs the length of the house and overlooks the manicured grounds complete with hot tub and hammock for relaxing afternoons. All located just minutes to town, shops and station. Can be fully furnished.