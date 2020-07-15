3 Apartments for rent in Middleburgh, NY

/
111 Railroad Avenue - Main
111 Railroad Avenue, Middleburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2850 sqft
Home for Sale -Not for Rent - No Credit Check - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS. 0.13 acres of land with a cute house of 2,842 sqft is for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.
334 MAIN ST
334 Main Street, Middleburgh, NY
Studio
$600
Updated studio located on the 3rd floor in the heart of Middleburgh, close to all. It has eat in kitchen and sunny bright living room with closet. One car parking, Landlord pays heat and garbage, tenant pays electric, cable, internet.
208 MAIN ST
208 Main St, Middleburgh, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
Updated second floor apt in the village of Middleburgh, approximately 900 square feet and close to all. It is being used as a one bedroom with dining room or can be used as a two bedroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Middleburgh area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Middleburgh from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Niskayuna.