88 Middle Island Blvd

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

Absolutely Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Accessory Apartment Located On The Ground Floor Of A Private Home Surrounded By Nature, So Peaceful & Beautiful. Monthly Rent Includes All Utilities, Even Wifi, Once The Utilities Remain Consistent With Past Years Usage. Such Tremendous Value. Tenant Is Responsible To Bring Their Garbage Can To And From The Street. Enjoy The Scenic Surroundings In An Outdoor Common Area Just Outside Your Front Door. If You Enjoy Privacy & Serenity Then This Is The Home For You. All Interested Parties Will Be Required To Be Screened By NTN Service.