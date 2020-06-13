33 Apartments for rent in Melville, NY with balcony
"Melville" is derived from the Latin word for honey, and the town is thought to be named after the abundance of honey bees in the area.
Melville is a hamlet in the town of Huntington, NY in Suffolk County. It's located on that stretch of Long Island where lots of city folks get summer homes -- closer to New York City than F. Scott Fitzgerald's Great Gatsby lived, but still boasting the same kind of vibe. It lies just east of Nassau County and can be reached by the Long Island Expressway and the Northern State Parkway, which make it a dream for people commuting to New York City. It's also headquarters to many big corporations and has a booming economy with lots of jobs available. The population is 18,985 according to the U.S. Census. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Melville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.