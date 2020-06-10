All apartments in Melville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:04 PM

1118 Savoy Drive

1118 Savoy Drive · (631) 499-9191
Location

1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY 11747
Melville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck. Convenient kitchen w/lots of storage adjacent to Formal Dining Room. Master Bedroom w/full bath & large walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom with full bath, Separate laundry room, storage attic with pull down ladder, private assigned parking plus plenty of parking for guests. Clubhouse, 2 pools, restaurant, gym, card rooms, tennis, golf. Social fees $235 monthly paid by tenant. Live the dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Savoy Drive have any available units?
1118 Savoy Drive has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1118 Savoy Drive have?
Some of 1118 Savoy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Savoy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Savoy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Savoy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Savoy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melville.
Does 1118 Savoy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Savoy Drive does offer parking.
Does 1118 Savoy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 Savoy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Savoy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1118 Savoy Drive has a pool.
Does 1118 Savoy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1118 Savoy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Savoy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Savoy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Savoy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Savoy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
