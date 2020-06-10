1118 Savoy Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck. Convenient kitchen w/lots of storage adjacent to Formal Dining Room. Master Bedroom w/full bath & large walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom with full bath, Separate laundry room, storage attic with pull down ladder, private assigned parking plus plenty of parking for guests. Clubhouse, 2 pools, restaurant, gym, card rooms, tennis, golf. Social fees $235 monthly paid by tenant. Live the dream!