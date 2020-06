Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

An exquisite 7 bedroom, 8 bath Grand 5 Acre Estate located on the Gold Coast of Long Island. This 11,000+ Sq. Ft. home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, one of which is located on the main level. A dramatic sweeping staircase constructed of the finest quality workmanship and imported materials. State of the art appliances.Crestron Home System. 4 Car Garage. The ultimate in