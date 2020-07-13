/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
70 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Manorhaven, NY
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Ask
$3,680
843 sqft
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
$2,270
556 sqft
$2,658
749 sqft
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Great Neck
8 Pilvinis Drive
8 Pilvinis Drive, Great Neck, NY
$2,795
Pet-Friendly 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Whole House Rental W/Fenced-In Yard In Great Neck North. Cac On Main Level. Large Unfinished Basement Perfect For Storage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Close To Renowned Gn North Middle & High School.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Great Neck Plaza
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Great Neck Plaza
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
$2,317
Ask
Great Neck. Bright And Sunny First Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment. Hardwood Floors Through-out. Huge Eat-in Kitchen. Updated Bath. Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Portico Court
1 Portico Court, Great Neck Plaza, NY
$3,250
952 sqft
Ask
spacious and lovely, renovated 1 br 1.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Great Neck
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
Ask
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Russell Gardens
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
Ask
Ask
$2,750
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Great Neck Plaza
20 Clent Road
20 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
$2,200
Great Neck. Top Floor Xl 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen and Bath. Tons Of Closets. Off-Street Parking Available (Add't $). Cats Ok. Great Neck South Schools, Super And Laundry On Premise.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
$1,933
Ask
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
Results within 10 miles of Manorhaven
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Ask
$2,848
874 sqft
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
$2,200
528 sqft
$2,730
718 sqft
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
$2,539
904 sqft
$3,308
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Ask
$2,330
992 sqft
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Ask
$2,167
641 sqft
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
$1,538
449 sqft
$2,109
741 sqft
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Ask
$3,084
831 sqft
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
$2,095
502 sqft
$2,357
707 sqft
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Ask
$2,752
795 sqft
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 18 at 09:29pm
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
Ask
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
Downtown New Rochelle
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Ask
Ask
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
184 Purchase Street
184 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
$2,100
546 sqft
Ask
Beautiful, 2 room condo.Walk to train and shops.Updated with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors. Located in the heat of Rye.Tenant able to take advantage of all Rye has to offer. Assigned parking space and storage.
