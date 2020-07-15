Apartment List
/
NY
/
manhasset
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

232 Apartments for rent in Manhasset, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manhasset renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
484 Plandome Road
484 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Apartment located in the heart of Manhasset's Plandome Road. Second floor walk up, one bedroom apt, eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, living room, ample closet space, full bath and washer/dryer. Hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Manhasset

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,834
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Large Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout, Beautiful Updated Bath And "Windowed" Kitchen. Heat Included. Parking Available (Additional $). In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
26 Middle Neck Road
26 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1100 sqft
To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. Virtual Tour Available! Carpet In Bedroom Will Be Taken Out.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Flower Hill
24 Middle Neck Road
24 Middleneck Rd, Flower Hill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
MORE PHOTOS TO COME NEXT WEEK! To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. If You Are Looking For Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex With 2 Floors That Features 2 Full Baths, A Balcony, And Parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
218 Gosling Hill Drive
218 Gosling Hill Road, North Hills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3481 sqft
Most sought after gated Condo community. Estates I, 2 Bd.Rm 3 Bath ranch. Full finished walk out lower level. New insulation & LED high hats in the high ceilings. Sky light in owners bath. Deck in back and huge private gated court yard in front.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,317
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Bright And Sunny First Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment. Hardwood Floors Through-out. Huge Eat-in Kitchen. Updated Bath. Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
23 Johnstone Rd
23 Johnstone Road, Great Neck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Sunny Renovated Col-Mid-Block Quiet Cul-De-Sac; Formal Lr W/ Wood-Burning Fireplace, Formal Dr W/Cathedral Ceiling; Granite Eik,Top Of Line Cabinets/Appliances & Radiant Heated Floors; Den/Office & Add. Bedroom On 1st Floor.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
7 Bond Street
7 Bond Street, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo unit with laminate wood floors, LED lighting, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, open Living room/Dining room in Bond Plaza Condominium located in the heart of town and minutes

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
119 Susquehanna Avenue
119 Susquehanna Avenue, Thomaston, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1600 sqft
Sunny Spacious Well Maintained 3 Br 2.5 Bth House. Freshly Painted With New Hard Wood Floors, New Windows . Great Neck Schools. Det Garage. Close To LIRR, Shopping and Parks.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
36 Barstow Road
36 Barstow Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
930 sqft
Great Neck. Renovated Jr.4 Coop Apartment set up as 2BR In Elevator Building In The Heart of Great Neck. Large Living Room/Dining area with built in island, Renovated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors. French Doors Lead To Additional Bedroom/Den.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
11 Schenck Avenue
11 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,829
Great Neck. Best Layout Top Floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment With Separate Dining Area (Can Be Converted Into Den/Office). Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Apartment. Top Central Location, Gn South Schools (Saddle Rock Elementary).

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
20 Clent Road
20 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Great Neck. Top Floor Xl 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen and Bath. Tons Of Closets. Off-Street Parking Available (Add't $). Cats Ok. Great Neck South Schools, Super And Laundry On Premise.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
1 Bedroom
Ask
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
15 Schenck Avenue
15 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,827
Great Neck. Top Floor Large 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment With Separate Dining Area (Can Be Converted Into Den/Office). Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Apartment. Top Central Location, Great Neck South Schools (Saddle Rock Elementary).
Results within 5 miles of Manhasset

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
1 Soundview Gardens D
1 Soundview Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,815
800 sqft
Soundview Gardens - Property Id: 305809 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful Large 1 bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
83-17 241 Street
83-17 241st Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Duplex 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Bellerose! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout the unit And Ample Closet Space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Albertson
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Manhasset, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manhasset renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Manhasset 1 BedroomsManhasset 2 BedroomsManhasset 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Manhasset 3 BedroomsManhasset Apartments with BalconiesManhasset Apartments with Garages
Manhasset Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhasset Apartments with ParkingManhasset Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NY
Syosset, NYEast Atlantic Beach, NYKings Point, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NYHuntington, NYLido Beach, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology