Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

99 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY

Finding an apartment in Mamaroneck that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
265 Washington Street
265 Washington Street, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
759 sqft
Two Family House - Features: 1st floor Jr 4 (1) bedroom unit w/additional office/den or 2nd bedroom, country kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, deck, ht and hw included. Bring Fido (dogs only) pet friendly. 2 car off street driveway parking.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
221 Jensen Avenue
221 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1150 sqft
Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
513 Richbell Rd B
513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
825 Larchmont Acres D
825 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 194572 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 Larchmont Acres A
811 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 288162 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
88 Henry Avenue
88 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1089 sqft
Unique Reverse Duplex Layout - Features: Eat in kitchen, bedrooms & bathroom are on the second floor and the living room, 1/2 bath are on the 1st floor, basement storage w/ laundry, yard, patio, off street parking, Walk to Metro-North RR.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
91 Henry Avenue
91 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1495 sqft
Duplex Townhouse Style Unit - Features: 3 bedrooms 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave., #2
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
875 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available in the heart of Harrison, NY in a historic colonial home just four blocks to town and transportation. Harrison schools. The apartment is on the second floor, approx. 900 sq ft. Available 4/1/2020 or sooner.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
721 Larchmont Ave, #3A
721 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
Simply wow, This massive 2 bedroom with stunning entry foyer with Arches.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,095
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
42 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$1,725
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mamaroneck, NY

Finding an apartment in Mamaroneck that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

