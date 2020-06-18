All apartments in Mamaroneck
Mamaroneck, NY
123 Spruce
123 Spruce

123 Spruce Street · (914) 834-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Spruce Street, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Sought after Waterfront Location that is steps to beach, harbor and all that Mamaroneck has to offer, fine dining, shopping and a close walk to the train. This apartment has shimmery hardwood floors, a terrace, updated kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bath, covered garage parking. Close to all that sought after Mamaroneck offers. Mamaroneck residents enjoy private beach rights, boating, tennis, indoor and outdoor pools, amazing restaurants and shopping, award winning schools, parks and recreation. A short train ride to NYC. View 100's of Privately Listed, Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200Voted #1 in Westchester 2019- Private Rental Transactions! Rentals are our Primary Business.Harborview Properties has the largest selection of Hard to Find, Private Rentals in Westchester. Harborview4836

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Spruce have any available units?
123 Spruce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mamaroneck, NY.
What amenities does 123 Spruce have?
Some of 123 Spruce's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Spruce currently offering any rent specials?
123 Spruce isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Spruce pet-friendly?
No, 123 Spruce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 123 Spruce offer parking?
Yes, 123 Spruce does offer parking.
Does 123 Spruce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Spruce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Spruce have a pool?
Yes, 123 Spruce has a pool.
Does 123 Spruce have accessible units?
No, 123 Spruce does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Spruce have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Spruce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Spruce have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Spruce does not have units with air conditioning.
