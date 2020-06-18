123 Spruce

Amenities

Sought after Waterfront Location that is steps to beach, harbor and all that Mamaroneck has to offer, fine dining, shopping and a close walk to the train. This apartment has shimmery hardwood floors, a terrace, updated kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bath, covered garage parking. Close to all that sought after Mamaroneck offers. Mamaroneck residents enjoy private beach rights, boating, tennis, indoor and outdoor pools, amazing restaurants and shopping, award winning schools, parks and recreation. A short train ride to NYC. View 100's of Privately Listed, Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200Voted #1 in Westchester 2019- Private Rental Transactions! Rentals are our Primary Business.Harborview Properties has the largest selection of Hard to Find, Private Rentals in Westchester. Harborview4836