Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping. This Ranch style home sits on about 1/3 acre of land and is a short distance to the Locust Valley Village shopping & dining district. The LIRR Station, schools, library, hospital and beach are close by as well.