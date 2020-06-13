/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
169 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lido Beach, NY
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
87 Sands Ct
87 Sands Court, Lido Beach, NY
Amazing Summer Rental! Mint Condition Sprawling Expanded 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial on Extra Wide Estate Grounds.
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
44 Buxton Street
44 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
Beautiful, Newly Built Single Family Residence Located In The Quiet, Private Beach Community of Lido Dunes.
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Carousel Ln
1 Carousel Lane, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$33,000
2331 sqft
Elegant Summer Rental 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Ranch Completely Renovated Within 5 Years. This Home Has Custom Cherrywood Kitchen Cabinets, Ogee Granite Counters and Hi-end Stainless Steel Appliances.
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
750 Lido Boulevard
750 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
three bedroom two bath with large terrace pool parking private beach
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
28 Cheltenham Street
28 Cheltenham Street, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Updated Beach side Home in Private Beach Community- 3 Br, 1 Bath , Living room w/Fireplace,Kitchen, Wood Floors Lovely Grounds, Out Door Shower, Deck
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
44 Matlock St
44 Matlock Street, Lido Beach, NY
can be furnished or unfurnished
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
50 Cheltenham
50 Cheltenham Street, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
three bedroom master on first floor living room kitchen bath upper two bedrooms one bath
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
2 Buxton
2 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
2 floor beach house furnished with ocean views decks 4 bedrooms 3 baths dining room living room
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
86 Sands Court
86 Sands Court, Lido Beach, NY
A Lido Beach Summer Awaits!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Makes For The Perfect Escape. Situated On An Oversized Park Life Lot, This Home Is Perfect For Out Door Living.
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
135 Greenway Rd
135 Greenway Road, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
2700 sqft
Lido Beach South!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 3 And A Half Bath Home Has Been Totally Renovated In 2006.
East End North
1 Unit Available
450 E Harrison St
450 East Harrison Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End Upper 3 Br, 2 bath apt washer/dryer 1 car space, some use of the yard. 1mos no pets.
East End South
1 Unit Available
510 E Park Avenue
510 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 1.5 BATH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH AND SHARED W/D, USE OF BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING.
East End South
1 Unit Available
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
East End South
1 Unit Available
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
137 Cedarhurst Avenue
137 Cedarhurst Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
Ideal Summer or Winter Rental Directly Facing the Dunes /Atlantic Ocean/ Steps to White SANDY Private Ocean Beach Entrance... Enjoy ALL Ocean/Water Sports...You Don't Need to Travel Far For The Complete Summer /Winter Get-A-Way!!!
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
25 Lido Boulevard S
25 Lido Boulevard, Point Lookout, NY
5 Star Point lookout Beach Summer Rental Call for all prices
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
131 Freeport Avenue
131 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Summer Rental May/ June / July / August 6th house from the beach in private ocean beach community. Ideal restored Point Lookout original Bungalow. 12k per month.
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3k or year round 4K RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
23 Glenwood Avenue
23 Glenwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Available for Showing by Appointment...RARE unique/Antique Brick Cape/ Whole House Rental ...3/4 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom/living room-Dining Rm... Walk to Fine Dining and Main street & Beaches/FREE Beach Tags for full Summer...
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
25 E Lido Blvd S
25 Lido Blvd, Point Lookout, NY
SUMMER JULY $19k & AUGUST $21k Labor Day 5k OR Winter $5000 per month or year round /summer options/ MOVE IN & Ideal / all new/ 4-5 bedroom / furnished / formal living room and Dining room/ spacious new kitchen with breakfast nook/ and much more.
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
20 Hewlett
20 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Like New / Full Accommodations For Summer Enjoyment / 3 +Bedroom -Living Room-Sundeck With Barbecue /3 Bathrooms/ Large Full Kitchen/ Pvt Back Yard / Steps To All/ Walk To Pvt Ocean Beach ... 45 Minutes Nyc ...
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..