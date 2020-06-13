All apartments in Lido Beach
Find more places like
750 Lido Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lido Beach, NY
/
750 Lido Boulevard
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

750 Lido Boulevard

750 Lido Boulevard · (516) 889-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lido Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

750 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, NY 11561
Lido Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
three bedroom two bath with large terrace pool parking private beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 750 Lido Boulevard have any available units?
750 Lido Boulevard has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 Lido Boulevard have?
Some of 750 Lido Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Lido Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
750 Lido Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Lido Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 750 Lido Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lido Beach.
Does 750 Lido Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 750 Lido Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 750 Lido Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Lido Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Lido Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 750 Lido Boulevard has a pool.
Does 750 Lido Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 750 Lido Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Lido Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Lido Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Lido Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Lido Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lido Beach 1 BedroomsLido Beach 3 BedroomsLido Beach Apartments with ParkingLido Beach Apartments with PoolLido Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology