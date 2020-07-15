Rent Calculator
44 Matlock St
44 Matlock St
44 Matlock Street
·
Location
44 Matlock Street, Lido Beach, NY 11561
Lido Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
lease cancelled large family home with sun room Harwood floors beautiful property steps to private beach
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 44 Matlock St have any available units?
44 Matlock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lido Beach, NY
.
Is 44 Matlock St currently offering any rent specials?
44 Matlock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Matlock St pet-friendly?
No, 44 Matlock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lido Beach
.
Does 44 Matlock St offer parking?
No, 44 Matlock St does not offer parking.
Does 44 Matlock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Matlock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Matlock St have a pool?
No, 44 Matlock St does not have a pool.
Does 44 Matlock St have accessible units?
No, 44 Matlock St does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Matlock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Matlock St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Matlock St have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Matlock St does not have units with air conditioning.
