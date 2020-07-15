All apartments in Lido Beach
44 Matlock St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

44 Matlock St

44 Matlock Street · No Longer Available
Location

44 Matlock Street, Lido Beach, NY 11561
Lido Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
lease cancelled large family home with sun room Harwood floors beautiful property steps to private beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

