49 Gilfeather Park Road

Prime Commercial Location off State Rt. 23B! Got Vision? Need an Office? Be the first to occupy this Brand New 600 sq ft. Unit. Ideal for Professional Office, Consulting, Retail, Studio or Wine-Bar. Abundance of Parking, Covered Front Entrance, Double Egress, Handicap Accessible and the United State Post Office is your neighbor. Tall Ceilings & Natural Light add to the many features. Walkable to many Eateries & Bakery. 1/4 Mile from NYS Thruway Catskill Exit. Must provide credit history, business plan, background check and references. Tenant to pay 1 month security, first month rent and 1 month Broker fee.