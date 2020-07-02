All apartments in Leeds
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

49 Gilfeather Park Road

49 Gilfeather Park Road · (518) 653-5965
Location

49 Gilfeather Park Road, Leeds, NY 12451

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Prime Commercial Location off State Rt. 23B! Got Vision? Need an Office? Be the first to occupy this Brand New 600 sq ft. Unit. Ideal for Professional Office, Consulting, Retail, Studio or Wine-Bar. Abundance of Parking, Covered Front Entrance, Double Egress, Handicap Accessible and the United State Post Office is your neighbor. Tall Ceilings & Natural Light add to the many features. Walkable to many Eateries & Bakery. 1/4 Mile from NYS Thruway Catskill Exit. Must provide credit history, business plan, background check and references. Tenant to pay 1 month security, first month rent and 1 month Broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Gilfeather Park Road have any available units?
49 Gilfeather Park Road has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 49 Gilfeather Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
49 Gilfeather Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Gilfeather Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 49 Gilfeather Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leeds.
Does 49 Gilfeather Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 49 Gilfeather Park Road offers parking.
Does 49 Gilfeather Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Gilfeather Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Gilfeather Park Road have a pool?
No, 49 Gilfeather Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 49 Gilfeather Park Road have accessible units?
Yes, 49 Gilfeather Park Road has accessible units.
Does 49 Gilfeather Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Gilfeather Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Gilfeather Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Gilfeather Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.
