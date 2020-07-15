/
rhinebeck
28 Apartments for rent in Rhinebeck, NY📍
1 Unit Available
30 ORCHARD ST
30 Orchard Street, Rhinebeck, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Bright, Airy newly constructed apartment. 750 sq ft suitable for single professional. Private entrance. Safe neighborhood. Next to Northern Dutchess Hospital. Open living area with fireplace. New kitchen and bath. Closets/ storage galore.
1 Unit Available
19 Chestnut Street
19 Chestnut Street, Rhinebeck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
6222 sqft
Located on one of the largest parcels and most prestigious blocks in Rhinebeck Village, this luxury home offers generous rooms and the classic details of historical mid-1800s American homes.
1 Unit Available
4 SEYMOUR DR
4 Seymour Drive, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
A large 2 bedroom suite with large rooms and a office space. Very nice grounds and heated above ground pool with a grill just for the tenants. Owner have a separate deck. parking for 2 cars. Restricted to 3 occupants.
Results within 1 mile of Rhinebeck
1 Unit Available
73 SANDALWOOD LN
73 Sandalwood Lane, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1495 sqft
Enjoy carefree living at The Gardens of Rhinebeck. Approximately 1 mile from the village center, this tastefully appointe 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath unit has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs with working fireplace.
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.
Results within 5 miles of Rhinebeck
1 Unit Available
10 VANESSA
10 Vanessa Lane, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2350 sqft
Owner PAYS HEAT,HOT WATER,ELECTRIC,LAWN,SNOW REMOVAL & TRASH. Tenant pays only phone & cable. New Carpet on the entire 2nd floor, new Mstr and Guest Baths. Freshly painted and ready for occupancy
1 Unit Available
54 CEDAR HEIGHTS
54 Cedar Heights Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2464 sqft
The screened in porch off the kitchen and family room, opens to the lightly wooded, private back yard with a pond and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
98 MILLER RD
98 Miller Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schuyler Mansion dates back to the late 1700's, and is situated on almost 8 acres with a common pastoral front lawn, waterfall, and large front porch. Shared laundry with coin-operated washer & dryer, and parking lot.
1 Unit Available
1 MARGARET
1 Margaret Street, Red Hook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1120 sqft
New to market this newly renovated three bedroom ranch. Stainless steel appliances, new bathroom and an open living space.Within walking distance to the village of Red Hook. All mechanicals updated.
1 Unit Available
11 CHERRY ST
11 Cherry St, Red Hook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2048 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, LR, EAT IN KITCHEN, 1 1/2 BATH, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING. RIGHT IN THE VILLAGE, WALK TO EVERYTHING. TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC/HEAT, GARBAGE, LAWN MOWING, SNOW REMOVAL, INTERNET/CABLE.
1 Unit Available
433 RHINECLIFF ROAD
433 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinecliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Watch the eagles perch on the bluff over the Hudson. Watch the river flow throughout the seasons in this gorgeous Mid-Century Modern. Immaculate and pristine. Walk to the Amtrak train or be in center of Rhinebeck in minutes.
1 Unit Available
7 STONEHOUSE RD
7 Stonehouse Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3500 sqft
Private furnished country estate on 7 acres on a historically deeded dirt road min to TSP and Town of Rhinebeck.
1 Unit Available
191 Clay Rd
191 Clay Road, Port Ewen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Charming Home - Property Id: 245395 Just five minutes south of Kingston and 15 minutes north of Poughkeepsie you'll find this charming home perfect for a couple or family.
1 Unit Available
219 E Union Street
219 East Union Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors.
1 Unit Available
10 WHEELER ROAD
10 Wheeler Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Rhinebeck NY, 2 miles south of the village, and just minutes from the train station make this a great commuter location.
1 Unit Available
165 ROKEBY RD
165 Rokeby Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4456 sqft
Close to town sitting on the edge of a large picturesque farm, this spacious ranch has room for everyone. Efficient kitchen opens to a large breakfast area.
Results within 10 miles of Rhinebeck
7 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park Village
16 PARKER AVE
16 Parker Avenue, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
OWNER PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER,LAWN & LEAF CLEANUP,FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND LIGHTING, NICE BACKYARD, OFF STREET PARKING. TENANT NEEDS TO HAVE CREDIT SCORE AVAILABLE AND FILL OUT APPLICATION.No Smoking possibly a small dog or cat wit owners approval.
1 Unit Available
705 MILAN HILL RD.
705 Milan Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
PVT 3 acre setting W/HOME WELL SET BACK ON A RURAL COUNTRY ROAD. Unit is on the top floor - floor thru in a 2 family home. Close to Red Hook/Rhinebeck/golf/swimming & many cultural amenities in the area. You can garden.
1 Unit Available
15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.
1 Unit Available
203 FIDDLERS BRIDGE RD
203 Fiddlers Bridge Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
4005 sqft
Summer rental June 1 to August 31. Farmhouse on a Christmas Tree Farm. First Floor has 2 Living Rooms, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen, Full Bath. 2nd Floor has 4 Bedrooms + Full Bath. Deck, Porch, Ponds. Rustic Country Life for the Summer.
1 Unit Available
3530 ROUTE 9G UNIT 1
3530 State Highway 9g, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
5192 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment conveniently located just up the road from Bard College and a short ride to Germantown, Hudson, Red Hook and Tivoli.
1 Unit Available
33 Montgomery Street
33 Montgomery St, Saugerties, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Welcome to Saugerties! This beautiful one bedroom apartment is located just steps away from many fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. The owner provides water, sewer, trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal.
1 Unit Available
1 CLAY HILL
1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1968 sqft
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rhinebeck, the median rent is $1,045 for a studio, $1,160 for a 1-bedroom, $1,382 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,783 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rhinebeck, check out our monthly Rhinebeck Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rhinebeck area include Marist College, The College of Saint Rose, SUNY at Albany, State University of New York at New Paltz, and Vassar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rhinebeck from include Danbury, Albany, Poughkeepsie, Rensselaer, and New Windsor.
