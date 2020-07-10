/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:09 AM
105 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lawrence
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
1 of 9
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
Lawrence
284 Central Ave
284 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable 1st Floor Freshly Painted Large 1 Bedroom Junior, Closets Galore, Intercom Security, Easy Access to Laundry Room, Lots of Street Parking & Registered Parking Available for a Fee.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
57 Oregon Street
57 Oregon Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
404 Pearsall Avenue
404 Pearsall Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
21 Maryland Avenue
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view 5 room ALL NEW apartment, Large front deck with water views, Extra large living room with dining area, beautiful kitchen and bath, great appliances, moldings, high hats all hi end finishes, washer and dryer in the unit,
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
123 Cayuga
123 Cayuga Avenue, Atlantic Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
Magnificent home in the heart of Atlantic Beach. Brand new renovation from top to bottom. State of the art kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
487 5th Ave
487 5th Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath 2nd floor apt in the heart of Cedarhurst, New Kitchen with Double Sink New Bath , Washer/ Dryer in Unit
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
310 Roselle Avenue
310 Roselle Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Updated & Newly Painted 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial W/Finished Basement, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage & Beautiful Yard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
623 Central Ave
623 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Large 1 Bedroom In Elevator Bldg, Eik, Large Living Rm/DR, Renovated Kitchen & Bath, Washer/Dryer In Basement.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
515 W Hudson Street
515 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Long Beach Beautiful Westholme Area, large 6 room apartment, Open living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in-kitchen, cathedral ceiling, front balcony, 3 large bedrooms. private washer/dryer, private garage and driveway.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
105 Ohio Avenue
105 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
rendy and Lively West End with Garage Parking! Upper 3 Bed,Full Bath,EIK,L-shape Dinning Area,Fron Porch,Side Porch,Outdoor shower,Storage room for bikes, HWFlrs, share use of W&D, a lot of closetsEnjoy friendly beach community!Easy commute to the
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
707 W Olive Street
707 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint Contemporary 4 Br 2.5 Bth Fully Furnished With Formal Dining Room Open Layout. Perfect For Entertaining. Hardwood Floors Driveway ..................
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
739 Chestnut Street
739 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
Townhouse, TRUE 3 BEDROOM UNIT, 2 nd floor with street access, Central Air, 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 New Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen with Granite Counter tops & Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, Garage parking $95/month
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
38 Clayton Ave
38 Clayton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
GORGEOUS One Bedroom Summer Rental on a Desirable Beachside Block in East Atlantic Beach!! Feachers include: Large Living Room Dining Room With Hardwood Floors Throughout-Small Office Area-Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steele Appliances and
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
99 Wisconsin Street
99 Wisconsin Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Absolutely Picture Perfect New Construction Summer Rental! Features: Sunny Open Layout, Gorgeous Kitchen W/Ss Appliances & Granite Counters & Island, Lr W/ Fireplace, Dining Area, Large Front Deck, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Stunning Wood Flooring
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
51 Vermont Street
51 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
West End Beachside Contemporary $7500 for July. Full Size Garage. 2-level upper deck. Outside shower. First Fl: Entry, 1/2 bath, Open kitchen w/Granite Counter breakfast bar--Living room & dining area with wood floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a PRIVATE finished basement. No Steps to the unit, Handicap access,Fully Renovated.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
264 W Pine Street
264 West Pine Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2 Bedroom Updated Apartment In Westholme Area, Lower Level, LR, Eat-In-Kitchen, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bath, Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances.Open Floor Plan, Fenced Side Area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJ
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NY