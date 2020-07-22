Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:53 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Larchmont, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Larchmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1815 Palmer Avenue
1815 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
850 sqft
Sunny, quiet, very spacious 1BD ground floor apt in The Colony, completely redone, stylish open plan kitchen/dining w/custom cabinetry, corian countertops, gourmet gas range and high-end fixtures, large LR, oversized entrance foyer (great for office

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.
Results within 1 mile of Larchmont

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
680 W Boston Post Road
680 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE Spacious/SS Apps/Dishwasher/Laundry/A/C/Elevator/Parking/Pool/Gym/Sauna - Apartment Amenities: Spacious living room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
620 W Boston Post Road
620 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
One Month Free Rent! Net Effective Rent is $5,042, Actual Rent is $5,500 No Fee! Luxurious townhouse. New kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops & all Thermador Stainless Steel App including dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
623 Claflin Avenue
623 Claflin Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
3109 sqft
Bright, modern, spacious, this rental property feels like home the minute you pull into the driveway! Tastefully renovated, the house enjoys plenty of natural light, open floor plan, a large back lawn, a generous patio and a convenient, attached

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Weaver Street
24 Weaver Street, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
860 sqft
Terrific Larchmont rental in great location. This incredibly bright and sunny 2 bedroom has been newly renovated with hardwood floors, new windows, large new eat-in kitchen & bath, new washer and dryer in unit and central AC.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Harding Drive
21 Harding Drive, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Spacious & sunny two bedroom apartment located in a five family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood moldings, and plenty of windows.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Cabot Road
4 Cabot Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right in to this super spacious 1st floor 3 Bedroom apartment in lovely colonial with wrap around porch. Fabulously located with a short walk to Larchmont village. Laundry in unit. Door from kitchen leads to private backyard deck.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2451 Boston Post Road
2451 Boston Post Rd, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Large One Bedroom 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in the Heart of Larchmont! New Appliances, New Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors Throughout, & Laundry on Site.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Petersville Road
38 Petersville Road, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2650 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent fully furnished home completely renovated in 2020. Enjoy sipping lemonade from the front porch of this traditional center hall Colonial.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Byron Place
10 Byron Place, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1339 sqft
Perfectly balanced 2 Bed / 2 Bath home at The Cambium. Enjoy the spacious living room with a massive window that floods the apartment with natural light. The open floor plan makes great use of space sure to please those who love entertaining.

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:39 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4470 sqft
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
Results within 5 miles of Larchmont
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS!! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle. Amazing Lease Offers! Up to 2 months free and lease terms 12 to 24 months.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,542
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1067 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
23 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,554
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,875
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,745
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,127
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$2,200
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:33 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
82 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Larchmont, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Larchmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

