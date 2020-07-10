/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:48 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Lake Carmel, NY with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
2302 Martingale Drive
2302 Martingale Drive, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
801 sqft
Light and Bright Upper Level Saddler End Unit. Enter into the Large Living Room/ Dining area with Wall to Wall Carpeting, and a Sliding Glass Door to a deck. The kitchen has ample cabinets and a window for you to gaze out onto the backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Carmel
1 Unit Available
307 Drew Lane
307 Drew Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
850 sqft
Lovely fully renovated unit on first floor with only five steps to the front door. Condo is in the back overlooking the garden with a deck, not the parking lot.
1 Unit Available
13 CRESCENT DR
13 Crescent Dr, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
832 sqft
Welcome to Whaley Lake & this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, lake-community cottage. Just cross the street & it is steps down to a serene shore to boat, swim, fish, kayak, or paddle board.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Carmel
2 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1971 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
6 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,580
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
1 Unit Available
37 Spruce St
37 Spruce Street, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2-BR, 2.5 bath townhome in Pawling, NY - Property Id: 312503 Spotless 2-BR, 2.5 bath townhome in quiet Cedar Valley; $2,300/mo.
1 Unit Available
15 Route 138
15 Goldens Bridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2305 sqft
Choose your artistry here, Currier & Ives or Thomas Kinkade? Come home to this charming Brick & Stone home, lovingly restored, ready to move right in! See the timeless beauty of this lovely home, the wood floors, meticulous mouldings and trim, FPL,
1 Unit Available
12 DOVE CT
12 Dove Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME IN THE HEART OF BEEKMAN,STUNNING CONDITION,MOVE RIGHT IN AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH ,HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED SPACIOUS MODERN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM,NICE DINING ROOM.
1 Unit Available
36 MAIN ST
36 Beekman-Poughquag Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
775 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOUSE STYLE APARTMENT. THIS TWO BEDROOM UNIT IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY. THIS IS A STUNNING REMODELING OF A 3 FAMILY PROPERTY AND EVERYTHING FROM THE GROUND UP IS ONLY ONE YEAR OLD.
