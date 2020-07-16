All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 23346 County Route 144.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, NY
/
23346 County Route 144
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

23346 County Route 144

23346 County Road 144 · (315) 767-0095 ext. 3157670095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

23346 County Road 144, Jefferson County, NY 13612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23346 County Route 144 · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
23346 County Route 144 - Country 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath modern home nestled among the pines and situated on 1.45 acres. This home has been well maintained and is a must see. 1st floor of the home has a spacious living room with natural gas fireplace, modern kitchen, formal dining room, tongue and groove pine finished family room with built in book cases, Master bedroom with double closets and spacious master bath, 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath, laundry room and 1/2 bath. Lets not forget the heated breezeway that ads additional living space and storage areas. Black top driveway leads to the attached 2 stall garage. Outback you will find an amazing deck area, storage shed and covered storage area. Home heats with Natural GAS and connected to public water and sewer. Schedule your showing today!!!

(RLNE4930787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23346 County Route 144 have any available units?
23346 County Route 144 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23346 County Route 144 have?
Some of 23346 County Route 144's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23346 County Route 144 currently offering any rent specials?
23346 County Route 144 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23346 County Route 144 pet-friendly?
No, 23346 County Route 144 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 23346 County Route 144 offer parking?
Yes, 23346 County Route 144 offers parking.
Does 23346 County Route 144 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23346 County Route 144 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23346 County Route 144 have a pool?
No, 23346 County Route 144 does not have a pool.
Does 23346 County Route 144 have accessible units?
No, 23346 County Route 144 does not have accessible units.
Does 23346 County Route 144 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23346 County Route 144 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23346 County Route 144 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23346 County Route 144 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23346 County Route 144?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkstead Clayton
100 Joseph Lonsway Dr
Clayton, NY 13624
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive
Watertown, NY 13601
Parkstead Philadelphia
300 Quaker Ave
Philadelphia, NY 13673
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave
Watertown, NY 13601
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave
Watertown, NY 13601
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln
Watertown, NY 13601

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYWatertown, NYUtica, NYBaldwinsville, NY
Gouverneur, NYLiverpool, NYFayetteville, NY
Rome, NYOswego, NYCarthage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson Community CollegeLe Moyne College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity