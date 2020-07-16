Amenities

23346 County Route 144 - Country 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath modern home nestled among the pines and situated on 1.45 acres. This home has been well maintained and is a must see. 1st floor of the home has a spacious living room with natural gas fireplace, modern kitchen, formal dining room, tongue and groove pine finished family room with built in book cases, Master bedroom with double closets and spacious master bath, 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath, laundry room and 1/2 bath. Lets not forget the heated breezeway that ads additional living space and storage areas. Black top driveway leads to the attached 2 stall garage. Outback you will find an amazing deck area, storage shed and covered storage area. Home heats with Natural GAS and connected to public water and sewer. Schedule your showing today!!!



(RLNE4930787)