Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Parkstead Clayton is located in the Village of Clayton near the 1000 Islands and the United States/Canadian border. The community offers a variety of floor plans, ranging from two-bedroom/one bathroom garden-style apartments to four-bedroom/two-and-a-half bathrooms townhouses. All apartment homes have individual attached or detached garages.



The neighborhood has an on-site clubhouse for resident use. Additional recreational facilities include playground areas, a full-size outdoor tennis and basketball courts. Come soak up the small town atmosphere of this quintessential river village!