Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground 24hr maintenance garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

Parkstead Philadelphia, located in the Village of Philadelphia less than 10 miles north of Fort Drum, offers a variety of floor plans ranging from two-bedroom/one bathroom garden-style apartments to four-bedroom/two and one-half bathroom townhouses, each with a garage.



Our resident population is a wonderful mixture of folks ranging from teachers to military personnel, singles to families. Parkstead Philadelphia can offer you a sense of community, friendship, and ease while living a near maintenance-free lifestyle. Snow removal, lawn care, and a 24-hour emergency on-site maintenance is included in your rent!



Let us help you find your new home at Parkstead Philadelphia. We would love to hear from you.