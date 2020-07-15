/
SUNYJEFFERSON
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 AM
28 Apartments For Rent Near Jefferson Community College
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
53 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1709 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1334 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1229 Faichney Drive, 5
1229 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1201 Faichney Drive, 5
1201 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, lawn care and basic cable. Tenant pays all electric and the heat and hot water are electric.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
385 Gaffney Drive, 4
385 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $800 (*monthly rate for a six month lease). Special only available with a 6 month lease. Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
415 Gaffney Drive, 1
415 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1213 Faichney Drive, 1
1213 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & UTILITY FREE JUNE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
435 Gaffney Drive, 6
435 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
ELECTRIC UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH 1 YEAR LEASE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1211 Faichney Drive, 5
1211 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & ELECTRIC FREE FOR THE MONTH OF MOVE IN! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
425 Gaffney Drive, 3
425 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1215 Faichney Drive, 5
1215 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
221 Flower Ave W
221 West Flower Avenue, Watertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3612 sqft
Looking for a huge house located in the Watertown area. Well look no further, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large living and dining area, gated driveway and backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1233 Faichney Drive, 3
1233 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $875 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1223 Faichney Drive, 1
1223 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1225 Faichney Drive, 4
1225 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1217 Faichney Drive, 5
1217 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$810
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $810 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1227 Faichney Drive, 6
1227 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
505 Washington Street - 204
505 Washington Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
450 sqft
These luxury apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and abundant natural light. Tenant pays gas/electric and cable. Landlord pays water/sewer, Internet, lawn maintenance, garbage and snow removal.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
223 State Street - 7
223 State St, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
Cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Watertown on the square with all utilities included: electricity, heat, water, sewer, trash removal. Apartment includes living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
405 Gaffney Drive, 8
405 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment Ontario Village is a well maintained twenty six acre apartment community offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and quality.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
162 Thompson Boulevard
162 Thompson Boulevard, Watertown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1687 sqft
IMMACULATE 3 bedroom home for rent; available early August. Featuring pristine hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and modern kitchen, this home checks everything on your wish list.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1144 State Street
1144 State Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
First level 2 bedroom.1 bath apartment for lease. Huge living room, spacious kitchen. Coin operated laundry on site.The interior has just been painted, kitchen has new vinyl, and the bathroom has been upgraded.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
910 Huntington Street
910 Huntington Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Hear that Water!! Adorable 2 bedroom home now for rent with views of the Black River. 1st floor features living room with gas fireplace, den, and half bath for guests. Modern kitchen with gas & stainless steel appliances; formal dining room too.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
241 Winslow Street
241 Winslow Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute and spacious 1 bedroom apartment for rent!!! New interior paint and brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Big sized bedroom and open living room and kitchen. Rent included water,sewer,trash, lawn care and snow care.