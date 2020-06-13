Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:07 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Liverpool, NY

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1395 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Liverpool
1 Unit Available
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Liverpool

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
108 Parker Avenue
108 Parker Avenue, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550 Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Galeville
1 Unit Available
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.
Results within 5 miles of Liverpool
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
5 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakefront
1 Unit Available
400 Spencer St
400 Spencer Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1000 sqft
400 Spencer St. Apt 101 - Property Id: 248213 Beautiful, modern apartment in the Inner Harbor area. Close to downtown, Destiny USA, Franklin Square and right on the creek walk! Also conveniently located near I-81 and I-690. One bedroom, one full.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
1300 Lodi St - 5
1300 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 Lodi St - 5 in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Far West Side
1 Unit Available
431 Tompkins Street - 1
431 Tompkins St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
575 sqft
Available 9/1/20. Completely renovated studio/ 1BR, hardwood floors everywhere, newer roof, on-site laundry. Comes with a parking spot.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Downtown Syracuse
1 Unit Available
123 East Willow Street
123 East Willow Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Newly renovated luxury apartment building located in Downtown Syracuse.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
1067 West Genesee Street - 1
1067 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
First floor apartment built in the 1900's.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Downtown Syracuse
1 Unit Available
208-212 West Genesee Street
208 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Downtown/Clinton Square, in the heart of downtown shopping, restaurants & professional buildings. 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment w/ oak hardwoods & central air. Light & bright wall-to-wall windows overlooking Clinton Square. Must see today! .....
Results within 10 miles of Liverpool
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Camillus
13 Units Available
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Village of Baldwinsville
13 Units Available
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,260
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Downtown Syracuse
24 Units Available
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1801 sqft
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
140 Xavier Circle
140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
155 Xavier Woods Available 06/20/20 Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Village of Baldwinsville
1 Unit Available
215 Meadow St
215 Meadow Street, Baldwinsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Available 07/01/20 House for Rent on the water - Property Id: 299697 House in the village of Baldwinsville, quiet and safe location right on the river. No pets and no smoking inside the rental. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Syracuse
1 Unit Available
115 E Yates St 2
115 East Yates Street, East Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Village of East Syracuse 2nd Floor - Property Id: 297773 Please email JoelLorenzo@gmail.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
330-332 Green Street
330 Green St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$879
700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Green Street Apts. - Property Id: 167625 This is a fully furnished 1/bedroom plus a loft style apt. Utilities, high speed internet are included. Located near schools, major shopping malls and hospitals.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
333 Ashdale Ave
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
333 Ashdale Ave Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath Eastwood Ranch - Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Salt Springs
1 Unit Available
248 Bruce Street
248 Bruce Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath charming house in meadowbrook - Property Id: 294235 Charming home located in the fine residential neighborhood of Meadowbrook. Lovely front lawn with mature shade tree. Entire house freshly painted. Hardwood floors newly refinished.

Median Rent in Liverpool

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Liverpool is $740, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $935.
Studio
$662
1 Bed
$740
2 Beds
$935
3+ Beds
$1,225

June 2020 Liverpool Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Liverpool Rent Report. Liverpool rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Liverpool rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Liverpool rents increase sharply over the past month

Liverpool rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, but have decreased significantly by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Liverpool stand at $741 for a one-bedroom apartment and $935 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in November of last year. Liverpool's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Liverpool rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Liverpool, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Liverpool is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Liverpool's median two-bedroom rent of $935 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% decline in Liverpool.
    • While rents in Liverpool fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Liverpool than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Liverpool.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Liverpool?
    In Liverpool, the median rent is $662 for a studio, $740 for a 1-bedroom, $935 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,225 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Liverpool, check out our monthly Liverpool Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Liverpool?
    Some of the colleges located in the Liverpool area include Le Moyne College, Onondaga Community College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Liverpool?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Liverpool from include Syracuse, Ithaca, Baldwinsville, Oswego, and Rome.

