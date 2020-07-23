/
/
lewis county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
52 Apartments for rent in Lewis County, NY📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Parkstead Copenhagen
700 Phalen Drive, Copenhagen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$899
1203 sqft
Parkstead Copenhagen, located in the quaint, close knit community of Copenhagen (approximately twenty miles south of Fort Drum), offers floor plans including Two Bedroom / One Bath Garden and Two Bedroom / One-and-a-Half Bath Townhome, each with an
Results within 1 mile of Lewis County
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
255 State St Apt B
255 State St, Carthage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
255 State St Apt B Available 08/04/20 Village of Carthage 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Completely Renovated Apartment - Available for Immediate Occupancy 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath completely renovated apartment in Carthage.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
272 State Street, Apt.#1
272 State St, Carthage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
970 sqft
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Village of Carthage Rental - Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Village of Carthage Rental available 1 September 2018. Looking for modern and character then this rental is a MUST SEE.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
268 State Street, Apt. #1
268 State Street, Carthage, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly Renovated 2 Bedroom ~ Heat included !! - Remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in center of Carthage; Close to Everything!! Brand new kitchen, bathroom vanity, and fresh paint throughout. Exposed brick in bedrooms adds a modern flair.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
255 State Street
255 State Street, Carthage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
3884 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom apartment available in center of Carthage. High ceilings and lots of natural light add to the beauty of this unit. Walking distance to some great eateries, parks, and gym. Water, sewer, and trash removal all included in rent.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
268 State
268 State St, Carthage, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Third floor 3 bedroom apartment withith Heat, Water, Sewer, and trash removal included in rent. Spacious Kitchen and Large Living Room. Laundry facility nearby, restaurants, YMCA, and stores. Cats allowed.
1 of 21
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
206 South James Street
206 South James Street, Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1432 sqft
Village of Carthage 3/4 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Rental will be available 22 November 2018. 1st floor features a living room, family room, office/den, formal dining room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. 2nd Story has 3 bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Lewis County
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
24512 1st Street
24512 1st Street, Herrings, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1464 sqft
Check out this 3 Bedroom & 1 Bath home located close to Fort Drum. The first floor features a large kitchen, full bath, dining room and living room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a landing area that could be used as office space.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
36361 State Route 26
36361 Martin Street Road, Jefferson County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
Got ROOM? We do!! 4/5 Bedroom home on 8 acres of land just outside village of Carthage. Featuring modern kitchen with gigantic island, large living room, and first floor laundry. 4 very large bedrooms with great closets.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7 School Road
7 School Rd, Oswego County, NY
1 Bedroom
$450
700 sqft
One bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor in the former Redfield School House - coin laundry is available on the 1st floor- off street parking - snow removal and lawn care included
Results within 10 miles of Lewis County
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
52 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1709 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
27 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1543 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1654 sqft
Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Parkstead Gouverneur
500 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Gouverneur, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,130
1709 sqft
Parkstead Gouverneur, located a half mile south of Main Street and less than thirty miles north of Fort Drum, offers a variety of floor plans ranging from two-bedroom/one bathroom garden-style apartments to four-bedroom/two and one-half bathroom
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1146 State Street
1146 State Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Upper 2 bedroom 1 bath for lease. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space, nice big bathroom. Large living-room. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Large front and back yard. Close to downtown Watertown as well as Thompson Park. Minutes from Ft. Drum.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1144 State Street
1144 State Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
First level 2 bedroom.1 bath apartment for lease. Huge living room, spacious kitchen. Coin operated laundry on site.The interior has just been painted, kitchen has new vinyl, and the bathroom has been upgraded.
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
221 Flower Ave W
221 West Flower Avenue, Watertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3612 sqft
Looking for a huge house located in the Watertown area. Well look no further, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large living and dining area, gated driveway and backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
18 Parker Ave
18 Parker Avenue, Deferiet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Charming 3 bedroom home in a great location. This home features a fireplace and detached one car garage. Spacious bedrooms, and a full basement offer plenty of living space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
290 North Indiana Avenue
290 Indiana Avenue North, Watertown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1228 sqft
Very well maintained home off the main roads of Watertown conveniently located near shopping and the square. 6 Mile drive to Mt. Belvedere Gate for any military.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
68-48 68 ave
68-48 River Road, Oneida County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
HURRY THIS WONT LAST LONG ! SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM ON A 3RD FL IN A QUIET 4 FAMILY HOME.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
505 Washington Street - 200
505 Washington Street, Watertown, NY
Studio
$700
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
These luxury apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and abundant natural light. Tenant pays gas/electric and cable. Landlord pays water/sewer, Internet, lawn maintenance, garbage and snow removal.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
317 Mullin Street
317 Mullin Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
4944 sqft
Beautiful extremely well kept 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs apartment for rent !!!All you could ever want -charm , sunshine and character with all the modern conveniences of today.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
910 Huntington Street
910 Huntington Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1344 sqft
Hear that Water!! Adorable 2 bedroom home now for rent with views of the Black River. 1st floor features living room with gas fireplace, den, and half bath for guests. Modern kitchen with gas & stainless steel appliances; formal dining room too.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
22223 Riverglade Drive
22223 Riverglade Drive, Jefferson County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1944 sqft
Amazing home in a well maintained neighborhood. Spacious eat in kitchen with an island. Attached family room. A nice size dining room, living room and half bath all on the first floor. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lewis County area include Jefferson Community College, Le Moyne College, Syracuse University, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Baldwinsville, and Gouverneur have apartments for rent.