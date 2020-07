Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground garage tennis court

Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY. Spanning over 46 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, our two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes and garden-style apartments are the natural choices for high-quality living in the North Country.



Designed with your wellbeing in mind, our thoughtful amenity package includes something for everybody. Nine playgrounds and two basketball courts, provide ample opportunities for outdoor fun, while the state-of-the-art fitness center with 24-hour access helps you stay active when the weather forces you indoors. We are pet-friendly too, allowing up to two furry companions per household. In your apartment, utmost comfort is guaranteed by spacious living and dining rooms with expansive windows, modern fully-equipped kitchens, and in-unit washers and dryers. Attached and detached garages, ample storage space, a balcony or patio, and private yard areas are also part