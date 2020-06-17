Rent Calculator
38 Newport Road #2nd Fl
38 Newport Road #2nd Fl
38 Newport Road
No Longer Available
Location
38 Newport Road, Island Park, NY 11558
Island Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 bed, Completely renovated a few years ago. w/d in the unit. Front Porch. Near train. Dog will be considered at Landlords discretion. 1 parking spot
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl have any available units?
38 Newport Road #2nd Fl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Island Park, NY
.
What amenities does 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl have?
Some of 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl currently offering any rent specials?
38 Newport Road #2nd Fl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl is pet friendly.
Does 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl offer parking?
Yes, 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl does offer parking.
Does 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl have a pool?
No, 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl does not have a pool.
Does 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl have accessible units?
No, 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Newport Road #2nd Fl does not have units with air conditioning.
