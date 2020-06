Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated

Beautiful Mother Daughter in highy sought after, Island Park. Newly Renovated 6 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. First Floor has 3 Bedrooms 1 Full bathroom and a large open kitchen livingroom combo. Master bedroom has access to the balcony. Ground Level has 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath with a lovely livingroom that leads to the backyard. Steps from the L.I.R.R. and neighborhood restaurants and shops. Lovely home on a quite beautiful treeline street. Please call to schedule an appointment .