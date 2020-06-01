7 Platt Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage sauna

Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout. Professional eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island with sink, custom cabinetry & sliders to deck flows easily into family, living, and dining areas. First floor bedroom/office with full bath & laundry. Oversized master bedroom with en suite and walk in closet. Fully fenced backyard with deck incl. use of fire pit, bbq & sauna. Ground level accessory apartment is occupied and no access to basement or garage. Only .2 miles to Heckscher Park, 1.8 miles to Huntington LIRR Train, & 2.2 miles to Gold Star Beach (closest town beach) and 8 local town beach rights.