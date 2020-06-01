All apartments in Huntington
7 Platt Pl

7 Platt Place · (631) 692-7100
Location

7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY 11743
Huntington

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout. Professional eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island with sink, custom cabinetry & sliders to deck flows easily into family, living, and dining areas. First floor bedroom/office with full bath & laundry. Oversized master bedroom with en suite and walk in closet. Fully fenced backyard with deck incl. use of fire pit, bbq & sauna. Ground level accessory apartment is occupied and no access to basement or garage. Only .2 miles to Heckscher Park, 1.8 miles to Huntington LIRR Train, & 2.2 miles to Gold Star Beach (closest town beach) and 8 local town beach rights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Platt Pl have any available units?
7 Platt Pl has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Platt Pl have?
Some of 7 Platt Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Platt Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7 Platt Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Platt Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7 Platt Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 7 Platt Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7 Platt Pl does offer parking.
Does 7 Platt Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Platt Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Platt Pl have a pool?
No, 7 Platt Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7 Platt Pl have accessible units?
No, 7 Platt Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Platt Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Platt Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Platt Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Platt Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
