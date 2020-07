Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs. Large basement for storage as well as 1 car garage w interior access to home. Washer/Dryer located in basement. Updated Eat in Kitchen and baths, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large fully fenced yard with deck and patio great for entertaining!