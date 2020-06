Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony new construction parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

A MUST SEE IN THE VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND FALLS!! This gorgeous apartment has undergone major renovations and is basically like new construction. It features 2 bedrooms and a 3rd room which could be use as an office or a private 3rd bedroom. This room has it's own entrance. Large living room, full bathroom and laundry room beside a full new kitchen. Large covered porch leads to the apartment. Brand new and never before used!! New heating systems and electric. This is a beautiful apartment located very close to the school and all amenities, including West Point Military Academy!