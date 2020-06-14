/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
53 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hicksville, NY
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Hicksville
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
Results within 5 miles of Hicksville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
11 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
680 Evelyn Avenue
680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
hardwood floors, 1 st floor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
135 Post Avenue
135 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
Rental Subject to Condo Rules & Regulations , No Pets, 1 Car Parking ONLY. I bedroom Condo apt 6th floor with Terrace, Doorman building, parking,laundry room, rec room, heat,gas, basic cable/internet included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
100 Division Avenue
100 Division Avenue, Levittown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
laundry on premises, 2nd floor large one bedroom, hardwood floors
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in
1 of 1
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
289 Post Avenue, #206
289 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
625 sqft
One Bedroom Upscale Apartment in recently built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated on Renovated Post Ave. Conveniently located near Restaurants, LIRR and shopping. Washer and Dryer on Premises in Basement. Gym in Basement.
1 of 6
Last updated January 12 at 12:23am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
459 Main St
459 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 459 Main St in Farmingdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
16 Cornelia St
16 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
50 & Over clean, bright 1 Bedroom Apartment, recently updated Bath & Kitchen, Laundry on premises. Parking in municipal lot in front of building. Landlord pays all parking permits. Walking to RR, shopping, restaurants, houses of worship
1 of 7
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
36 Central Blvd
36 Central Boulevard, Bethpage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Eat In Kitchen
Results within 10 miles of Hicksville
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Huntington Station
14 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,720
992 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Glen Cove
45 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 1 bdrm 1 office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:
Similar Pages
Hicksville Apartments with GarageHicksville Apartments with GymHicksville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHicksville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY
Rockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYWest Babylon, NYLynbrook, NYRye, NYBayville, NY