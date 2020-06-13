136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hewlett, NY

/
3 bedroom apartments
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Move Right In Immaculate 3 Bedroom Colonial in School District #14, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Nice Backyard, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
34 Johnson Place
34 Johnson Place, Hewlett, NY
Beautifully updated Colonial for rent. Excellent location. Spacious rooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Living Room/Dining Room with fireplace. Kosher Eat in Kitchen. Master bedroom features ensuite bath and vaulted ceilings.
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
315 Mill Road
315 Mill Road, Hewlett, NY
Sunny And Spacious Home On Tree-Lined Street. Comfortable Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Gorgeous Eat-In-Kitchen, Large Bedrooms. High Ceilings Throughout. Fully Finished Basement. Close To Shops And Transportation. Great School District.
Results within 1 mile of Hewlett
Hewlett Neck
1 Unit Available
187 Hewlett Neck Road
187 Hewlett Neck Road, Hewlett Neck, NY
Stately And Incredible Spacious Colonial With 6 Bedrooms, 5.5 Baths, Completely Renovated Eik With Oversized Granite Island & A Large Additional Dining Space.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
72 Brower Avenue
72 Brower Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming Colonial In Old Woodmere On Oversized Property, Formal Living Room W/Fplc, Formal DR, Enclosed & Heated Front Room Ideal For Office or Den, Pinewood Floors & French Doors, Full Basement, Large Master BR W/Bath, 2 Huge Bedrooms, 2 Full
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
257 Hungry Harbor Rd
257 Hungry Harbor Road, Valley Stream, NY
Lovely Large 4 Bedroom 3 Full 1 Half Baths Split, Eik w/ Granite Counters With stainless steel Appliances, Kitchen W/Sliding Glass Door To Deck and Oversized Backyard, Formal Dining room and Living Room w/ Fireplace, Great Home For Entertaining.
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
114 Atlantic Avenue
114 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
One of a kind, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, with a large terrace and storage unit. Tons of natural light, perfect for entertaining. Great layout and well kept. Blue Ribbon Lynbrook School district #20.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
763 Cedar Lane
763 Cedar Lane, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful spacious colonial in the heart of Woodmere close to shopping and transportation. Solar panels.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
219 Pearsall Pl
219 Pearsall Place, Woodmere, NY
Immaculate high ranch on quiet Woodmere block in the center of town. kosher granite eik with 2 ovens, cac, private enclosed yard.
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
202 Gibson Blvd
202 Gibson Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
District 14 schools Available August 1st Hugh 6 bedrooms 2 bath in mint condition fully renovated in 2016 walking distance to LIRR shopping center, has central air and private driveway plus car garage showing will be available as soon as phase 2
Results within 5 miles of Hewlett
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
173 Beach 25th Street
173 Beach 25th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Private Beach Bungalow Home with ongoing work from full gut renovation, Located near the beach. This cozy home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, an Eat-in kitchen, Living Room and a huge storage space.
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
226-24 141 Avenue
226-24 141st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Quiet tree lined street with center mall garden. Bright and brand new on the 2nd floor. Open concept living/dining centered within 3 windowed bedrooms and sleek eat-in kitchen. Modern white bathroom.
Brookville
1 Unit Available
229-03 148th Avenue
229-03 148th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful Three Bedroom Rental | Spacious Living Room w/Lovely Dining Room Area | Accommodating One and Half Bath | MUST SEE! WON'T LAST!
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
169-14 144th Road
169-14 144th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
With A 180 Degree View Of The Queens Skyline, This Second Floor Castle Offers Three Gorgeous Bedrooms, A Remarkable Combo Kitchen Delightfully Leading Into The Spacious Living/Dining Area wonderfully Mirrored to give The Visual Illusion Of A Grand
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.
East End North
1 Unit Available
450 E Harrison St
450 East Harrison Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End Upper 3 Br, 2 bath apt washer/dryer 1 car space, some use of the yard. 1mos no pets.
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
42 E Hawthorne Avenue
42 East Hawthorne Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Price Reduced!!! Diamond Condition for this 3 BR 2 Full Baths Apt, Spacious Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Door Fridge, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops.
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
559 Arlington Pl
559 Arlington Place, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 559 Arlington Pl in Cedarhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
West End
1 Unit Available
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.
Elmont
1 Unit Available
129 Meacham Avenue
129 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Walk Up apartment, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bedroom, One Full bath,
